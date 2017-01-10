Irvington HS girls’ basketball team seeks to regroup

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Blue Knights lost to Orange, 50-19, Jan. 5 at Orange. Jessica Washington, Quadasia Daniels, and Rhoda Agyemang each had five points and Celine Ceasar had four points for IHS.

Washington had 13 points and Ceasar had six points in the 33-30 loss at Newark Arts on Saturday, Jan. 7. Daniels and Agyeman each had four points and Tiffany Terrell had three points for the Blue Knights, who lost their third straight game to move to a 3-5 record.

Upcoming games

Jan. 10, Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12, Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14, at Technology, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 17, at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19, Weequahic, 5 p.m.

Jan. 21, Columbia, 1 p.m.

Jan. 26, at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m..

Jan. 28, at St. Anthony of Jersey City, noon

Jan. 31, Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2, at Hillside, 5:30 p.m.