Irvington HS wrestling team optimistic for Essex County Tournament success

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity wrestling team seeks a good showing at the Essex County Tournament, which takes place Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, at Codey Arena in West Orange.

The Blue Knights have several contenders. Tyhmir Lassister, at the 182-pound class, is considered the team’s strongest chance, said head coach Kyle Steele.

Carl Napoleon (285-pound class), Peter Dumerand (138), Terell Ashman (113), Jefferson Jean-Paul (132), Clerson Xavier (145) and Jerwin Martilus (170) are expected to make a strong showing for the Blue Knights.

IHS had a 5-2 record through Jan. 12. The team hosted and won its annual Irvington Christmas Tournament to start the season on Dec. 17.

Overall this group has been together for a few years,” said Steele. “That’s big here.. We normally don’t get a bunch of guys with varsity experience.

“Lassister is winner; he just knows how to put himself in position to win. He has a chance to be the school’s first 100-match winner this year.

“Xavier, nicknamed ‘Pac-Man’ by his team because of his ability to pin people, always has a chance to win. He and Ashman are trying to build off of strong showings at the districts last year. Both took seconds.

“Napoleon is having a strong season and should leave the county with some hardware.”