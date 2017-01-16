Irvington HS girls’ basketball teams post wins; boys’ basketball team falls

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team defeated Caldwell, 35-31, Jan. 12, at home and defeated Technology, 49-32, Saturday, Jan. 14 to improve to a 5-6 record. Jessica Washington scored 17 points and Rhoda Agyemang had 10 points against Caldwell. Jessica Washington had 23 points; Rhoda Agyemang had 14 points and Quadasia Daniels had 10 points against Technology.

In earlier action, the Blue Knights fell to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 53-30, Jan. 10, at IHS. Jessica Washington had 20 points and Rhoda Agyemang had eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists for IHS.

The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team lost to American History, 63-57, Jan. 10, in Newark. IHS fell to West Orange, 48-39, Jan. 12, in West Orange to fall to a 1-8 record.