Irvington HS boys’ basketball team tops Bloomfield Tech; girls’ basketball team splits two games

IRVINGTON, NJ – Nasir Johnson scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team to its second win of the season, 64-56, Jan. 19, at Bloomfield Tech.

Nelson Gedeon had 12 points and 12 rebounds; Jiair Bucknor had six points and four assists; and Stephon Lee, Pious Palmer and Andrew Sylvestre each had three points for the Blue Knights, who snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to a 2-9 record.

In earlier action, Johnson scored 18 points, but the Blue Knights lost to Barringer, 53-40, at home on Jan. 17. Sylvestre had six points and Bucknor had five points for IHS.

IHS girls’ basketball team splits two games

Jessica Washington scored 22 points, including five three-pointers, with four steals, and Rhoda Agyemang had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead the Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 53-16 win at Barringer on Jan. 17. Quadasia Daniels also had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Tiffany Terrell also had five points.

IHS lost to Columbia, 54-40, Jan. 21, at home. Washington had 21 points; Agyemang had 12 points; and Daniels had five points for the Blue Knights, who had their three-game win streak snapped and moved to a 6-7 record.