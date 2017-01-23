Irvington HS wrestling team impresses at the Essex County Tournament

Connect on Linked in

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity wrestling team had a respectable showing at the Essex County Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange, Jan. 19-20.

The Blue Knights finished ninth overall among the 22 teams, boasting a total of eight place-winners.

Tyhmir Lassiter finished third in the 182-pound weight class with a 4-2 decision win over Montclair’s Kasson Quince-McGhee.

Terrell Ashman placed fourth in the 113-pound class.

Carol Napoleon (285-pound class) took fifth and Peter Dumerand (138) and Jerwin Martilius (170) each took sixth in their weight classes.

Jefferson Jean-Paul, Jefferey Benjamin and Martineau Jean-Louis each took seventh.

Seton Hall Prep won the team title for the second year in a row.

IHS results

THIRD-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

113: Angel Mercado, Bloomfield, decisioned Terrell Ashman, Irvington, 7-2.

182: Tyhmir Lassiter, Irvington, decisioned Kasson Quince-McGee, Montclair, 4-3.

FIFTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

138: David Guerra, Belleville, pinned Peter Dumerand, Irvington, 3:34.

1170: Kyle Shaffer, Caldwell, major decisioned Jerwin Martilius, Irvington, 11-3.

285: Carl Napoleon, Irvington, decisioned Andrew Campione, West Essex, 4-3.

SEVENTH-PLACE CONSOLATIONS

132: Jefferson Jean-Paul, Irvington, pinned Ben Baily, Montclair, 2:32.

195: Jefferey Benjamin, Irvington, pinned Dayon Solomon, Livingston, 2:32.

220: Martineau Pierre-Louis, Irvington, pinned Liam Murphy, Millburn, 7:40.

IHS wrestling schedule

Jan. 25, at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 27, Union, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, at Plainfield, with Barringer, Eastside, 8 a.m.

Feb. 1, at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2, at Roselle Park, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3, at East Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4, at Nutley, with Lyndhurst, 8 a.m.

Feb. 8, at Mountain Lakes, 7 p.m.