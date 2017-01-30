Irvington’s Nehemie Estil-Duprevil honored at USATF New Jersey Awards Banquet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Nehemie Estil-Duprevil, of the Irvington-based Jersey Heat Track Club, was honored by the New Jersey Association of USA Track and Field. Nehemie, a junior at Irvington High School, along with his coach, Michele Jones-Loring, attended the Twenty-Fifth Annual USATF New Jersey Awards Banquet held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Pines Manor in Edison.

Nehemie was one of over 60 individual youth athletes being honored that evening. He was recognized as the 2016 Cross-Country Athlete of the Year in the 17-18 Men’s Division. It was an awesome night that afforded him the opportunity to meet Olympians Sydney McLaughlin and Robby Andrews, and a host of other talented people who were in attendance that evening.

Receiving the award was a perfect ending to a great year for Nehemie, who acquired several personal-best achievements that already have colleges interested in his talents. During 2016, he hit over 21 feet, 8 inches in the long jump, over 41 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump and ran 7:02.17 in the 2,000-meter Steeple Chase.

Nehemie is also a member of the Irvington High School winter track team. Not only is he juggling being a student-athlete running for two teams, he also has a part-time job.

“Indeed, this young man’s determination, dedication and focus are extremely impressive and most certainly commendable,” said Coach Loring. “Congratulations are definitely in order for this outstanding representation of our Irvington youth!”

Anyone needing more information about the Jersey Heat Track Club program can contact Coach Loring at 973-757-2537.