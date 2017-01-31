Irvington native and Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Raheem Morris getting ready for the Super Bowl

IRVINGTON, NJ – This Sunday marks Super Bowl Sunday as the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots.

Irvington residents certainly will take pride in seeing one of their own on the Falcons sideline during Super Bowl LI in Houston, Tex. Kickoff is around 6:30 p.m.

Raheem Morris is a second-year assistant coach for the Falcons. The Irvington native, who graduated from Irvington High School, is the assistant head coach/wide receivers coach. Falcons second-year head coach Dan Quinn also is a New Jersey native from Morristown.

This is actually Morris’ second appearance in the Super Bowl as an assistant coach. He was a defensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII for the 2002-03 season.

The Falcons have one of the top passing attacks in the National Football League, with quarterback Matt Ryan at the helm. Ryan’s main target is Julio Jones, one of the best receivers in the league.

Morris was the assistant head coach/Passing Game Coordinator in his first season with the Falcons.

Bruce Essing, the former longtime IHS athletic director, was an assistant football coach at IHS when Morris played for the Blue Knights. Essing recalled Morris’ dedication as a youngster.

“Raheem was a hard-working, dedicated kid,” said Essing in a phone interview with The Irvington Herald on Monday, Jan. 30. “He was always very goal-oriented.”

The Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, are going for their fifth Super Bowl title and second in three years. The Falcons are going for their first Super Bowl title. This is their second Super Bowl appearance. The first came in the 1997-1998 season as they lost to the defending Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Rick Bliwise contributed to this article.