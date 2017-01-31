Irvington HS boys’ basketball team seeks progress

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to improve during a tough season. After defeating West Essex for their second win of the season, the Blue Knights lost three straight games.

Nasir Johnson scored 20 points and Stephon Lee and Kariem Thomas each had eight points in a 68-48 loss toWest Essex, 68-48, Jan. 24, in North Caldwell. Johnson scored 16 points and Thomas had eight points in the 77-47 home loss to Columbia on Jan. 26. Andrew Sylvestre had eight points and Nasameir Brooks and Pious Palmer each had four points for IHS. Johnson had 22 points and Jiair Bucknor and Thomas each had eightpoints in the 61-52 loss at Weequahic on Jan. 30 in Newark. IHS fell to a 2-12 record.

In earlier action, Johnson scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 64-56 win at Bloomfield Tech on Jan. 19. Nelson Gedeon had 12 points and 12 rebounds; Bucknor had six points and four assists; and Lee, Palmer and Sylvestre each had three points for the Blue Knights, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Johnson scored 18 points, but the Blue Knights lost to Barringer, 53-40, at home on Jan. 17. Sylvestre had six points and Bucknor had five points.