Irvington HS girls’ basketball team seeks good ECT run

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School girls’ basketball team hopes to make a good run in the 43rd Essex County Tournament.

The 17th-seeded Blue Knights will host No. 28 seed Technology in the preliminary first round on or by Feb. 4. The winner will face the winner of No. 16 seed Bloomfield Tech and No. 29 seed Livingston in the preliminary third round on or by Feb. 9. The first round will be held Feb. 11 at the higher-seeded sites.

Newark Tech is the top seed in the 30-team field. University is No. 2; West Orange is No. 3 and East Orange Campus is No. 4.

Rhoda Agyemang scored 15 points and Jessica Washington had 13 points to lead the IHS Blue Knights to a 34-33 win at Cedar Grove on Jan. 26.

Quadasia Daniels also had six points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Knights.

IHS then lost to St. Anthony of Jersey City, 51-33, Saturday, Jan. 28, to move to a 7-8 record. Agyeman, Tiffany Terrell and Daniels each had six points and Herbina Exume added two points.

In earlier action, Washington scored 22 points, including five three-pointers, with four steals, and Agyemang had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead IHS to a 53-16 win at Barringer on Jan. 17. Daniels also had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Terrell also had five points.

IHS lost to Columbia, 54-40, Jan. 21, at home. Washington had 21 points; Agyemang had 12 points; and Daniels had five points for the Blue Knights, who had their three-game win streak snapped.