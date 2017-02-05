Irvington HS girls’ basketball team advances in ECT

IRVINGTON, NJ – Jessica Washington had 31 points and Rhoda Agyemang had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the 17th-seeded Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team to a 50-25 win over No. 28 seed Technology in the preliminary first round of the Essex County Tournament on Feb. 4.

Quadasia Daniels had two points with 10 rebounds and three assists and Tiffany Terrell had seven points, five rebounds and two assists for the Blue Knights, who improved to an 8-10 record.

IHS will visit 16th-seeded Bloomfield Tech in the preliminary second round on or by Feb. 9. The winner will face top-seeded Newark Tech in the first round on Feb. 11.

In previous action, IHS lost to Orange, 46-19, Jan. 31, at IHS in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game at IHS.

The Blue Knights lost at Hillside, 40-26, Feb. 2, in a non-conference game. Quadasia Daniels had eight points and 10 rebounds; Washington had seven points and Agyemang had six points.