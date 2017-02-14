Irvington HS boys’ indoor track athletes excel at section meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ indoor track and field team gave strong efforts at the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state Championships at the Bennett Center in Toms River on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Blue Knights finished ninth overall in the team standings.

Da’John Graves won the 55-meter hurdles race in 7.98 and took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.81; and Nehemie Estil took fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.82.

Both IHS boys will advance to the Group 3 state Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Center in Toms River.

The best performances from the IHS girls’ team at the section meet came from Cathiana Jean, who ran 2:38 in the 800-meters; and Andrea Jackson, who ran 9.25 in the 55 hurdles to place seventh.