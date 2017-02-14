Irvington HS boys’ basketball team defeats North 13th St. Tech to end skid

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Nasir Johnson scored 16 points with five rebounds and Kariem Thomas also had 16 points with eight assists to lead the Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team to a 73-57 home win over North 13th St. Tech on Monday, Feb. 13.

Kevin Kilpatrick had eight points and six rebounds; Dameer Vitale had eight points and Nelson Gedeon had six points and six rebounds for the Blue Knights, who snapped a seven-game losing streak and improved to a 3-16 record.