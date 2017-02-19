Irvington HS wrestling team finishes fourth at District 15

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School wrestling team enjoyed a respectable showing at the District 15 tournament in Westfield on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Blue Knights finished fourth out of 10 teams. North Hunterdon finished first, followed by Westfield and Roselle Park.

Clerson Xavier and Tyhmir Lassiter each finished second at the 145-pound and 182-pound weight classes respectively and Brisner Xavier, Jerwin Martilus and Carl Napoleon each finished third at the 120,170, and 285 weight classes respectively to lead the Blue Knights.

The four IHS wrestlers have advanced to the Region 4 tournament at Union High School, Feb. 22, 24-25.

Lassiter dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime decision in the final against Ridge’s Nolan Bianchi.

Terrell Ashman, Jefferson Jean-Paul, Peter Dumerand and Richard Norman each finished fourth in their weight classes for the Blue Knights and just missed advancing to the region tournament. The top three finishers in each weight class at the districts qualified for the region tournament.

The top four wrestlers in the regions will advance to the state tournament in Atlantic City, March 3-5. This year, the state expanded the number of state tournament qualifiers from three to four finishers in each weight class in the regions.

District 15

IHS results

Quarterfinals

106-pound weight class CJ Composto, Westfield, pinned Wolfeneger Michel, Irvington, 1:30.

113: Ashman decisioned Evan Klimas, North Hunterdon, 14-12.

120: Brisner Xavier, Irvington, pinned James Kessler, Bernards, 2:41.

126: Joshua B. Mejia, Roselle Park, decisioned Franklin Fervil, Irvington, 16-9.

132: Jefferson Jean-Paul, Irvington, decisioned Muavia Ahsan, Carteret, 1-0.

138: Peter Dumerand, Irvington, decisioned Gian Mena, Somerville, 5-3.

160: Richard Norman, Irvington, pinned Patrick Chisholm, Bernards, 2:42.

170: Jerwin Martilus, Irvington, pinned Phatcharapong Phantura, Somervile, 0:48.

182: Tyhmir Lassiter, Irvington, pinned Jose Feliciano, Somerville, 4:26.

195: Jack Miller, Westfield, pinned Nashawn Brooks, Irvington, 2:43.

220: Jacob Dabrowski, Somerville, pinned Martineau Pierre-Louis, Irvington, 1:49.

285: Carl Napoloen, Irvington, pinned Michael Possidonio, Bernards, 4:49.

Semifinals

113: Brock Laggini, Somerville, decisioned Ashman, 22-12.

120: Zach Rabinowitz, Westfield, pinned Brisner Xavier, 4:10.

132: Tyler Leeds, Somverville, decisioned Jean-Paul, 3-1.

138: William Hughes, North Hunterdon, pinned Dumerand, 1:16.

145: Clerson Xavier pinned Jordan Simpson, Westfield, 1:21.

160: Nick Luberto, No. Hunterdon, pinned Norman, 5:39.

170: Abel Crespo, Roselle Park, decisioned Martilus, 7-2.

182: Lassiter decisioned Devin Hilburn, Roselle Park, 3-1.

285: Jacob Pidgeon, Somerville, decisioned Napoleon, 4-2.

Third-place consolations

113: Luke Hoerle, Westfield, pinned Ashman, 3:03.

120: Brisner Xavier pinned Gerald Lorino, Ridge, 1:05.

132: Dylan Camilo, Roselle Park, Jean-Paul, 10-3.

138: Jake Stein, Ridge, decisioned Dumerand, 9-5.

160: Emmanuel Omokha, Carteret, pinned Norman, 5:38.

170: Martilus pinned Kevin Fern, Ridge, 2:24.

285; Napoloen decisioned David Pierre, Carteret, 7-3.

Finals

145: Tucker Kirchberger, North Hunterdon, pinned Clerson Xavier, 0:50.

182: Nolan Bianchi, Ridge, decisioned Lassiter, 2-1, in double overtime.