Irvington HS indoor track and field hurlder Da’John Graves advances to state Meet of Champions

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School’s Da’John Graves finished fourth in the 55-meter hurdles at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Group 3 state indoor track and field Championships on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Complex in Toms River.

Graves was clocked in 7.90.

Graves will advance to the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Graves also competed in the 55-meter dash at the Group 3 meet, finishing in 10th place in the preliminaries.

IHS teammate Nehemie Estil took 15th in the prelimiaries of the 55 hurdles in 8.26.