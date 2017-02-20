Irvington HS girls’ basketball team gears up for state tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ – The 14th-seeded Irvington High School girls’ varsity basketball team will visit third-seeded Mendham in the first round of the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m.

The winner will face the winner between No. 11 seed Governor Livingston and No. 6 seed Voorhees in the quarterfinals on March 2.

Jessica Washington scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Knights to a 43-17 win at Snyder on Feb. 16 in Jersey City in a non-conference game. Quadasia Daniels had seven points and eight rebounds; Tiffany Terrell had five points; Rhoda Agyemang had four points, eight rebounds; three assists and four rebounds and Celine Cesar added two points for the Blue Knights, who moved to a 9-14 record.

In previous action, the Blue Knights dropped a tough 38-37 decision at Montclair Kimberley Academy on Feb. 14 in a Super Essex Conference-Colonial Division game. Washington had 17 points, three rebounds and two steals and Agyemang had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Daniels also had seven points and eight rebounds.

Washington had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals in the 39-29 loss at Caldwell in a divisional game on Feb. 16. Daniels had six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks; Agyemang had four points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Terrell had three points and seven rebounds.

IHS will host Weequahic on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. in a divisional game and visit Dickinson on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. in a non-conference game before the state tournament.