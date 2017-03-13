Irvington HS baseball and softball teams gear up for seasons

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School baseball and softball varsity teams are gearing up for their seasons.

The softball team will host Technology on April 1 in the season opener.

The baseball team will visit Orange on April 3 to begin the season.

The baseball team will be led by first-year head coach Troy Bowers, a former IHS standout, class of 1987, who was an assistant baseball coach for the Blue Knights for the past four years.

The softball team is led by head coach Jenna Weiss. The team hopes to improve on last year’s 9-14 mark.

The following are the schedules for baseball and softball.

Baseball

April 3, at Orange, 4 p.m.

April 5, Technology, 4 p.m.

April 7, Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 10, at North 13th St. Tech, 4 pm.

April 13, Newark Teh, 4 p.m.

April 19, at Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 24, Orange, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 28, Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 1, North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

May 10, Snyder, 4 p.m.

May 15, Science Park, 4 p.m.

Softball

April 1, Technology, 10 a.m.

April 3, at St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 7, at North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

April 10, Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 13, Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 15, at East Orange Campus, 10 a.m.

April 17, West Side, 4 p.m.

April 19, Arts, 4 p.m.

April 20, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 21, at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 26, St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 28, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 29, at Snyder, 10 a.m.

May 1, North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

May 3, Science Park, 4 p.m.

May 8, at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 10, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

May 11, at Hillside, 4 p.m.

May 12, at New Brunswick, 4:15 p.m.

May 15, at West Side, 4 p.m.

May 17, at Arts, 4 p.m.

May 18, Lincoln, 4 p.m.