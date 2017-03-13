Irvington HS outdoor track and field teams gear up for seasons

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ outdoor track and field teams will begin the season March 31 against North 13th Street Tech at home. The Blue Knights also will host their invitational on April 6.

The boys’ team is led by head coach Marvin Hawkins. The girls’ team is under the guidance of Barnes Reid.

IHS schedule

March 31, North 13th St. Tech (Home)

April 3, West Essex (H)

April 6, Blue Knights Invitational (H)

April 8, Lisa Morgan Invitational

April 10, West Side and East Side (H)

April 17, Belleville and Orange (at Belleville)

April 22, Bulldog Relays

April 24, Barringer (Away)

April 27-29, Penn Relays

May 1, Bloomfield (A)

May 5, Essex County Relays

May 8, Nutley (A)

May 12, Super Essex Conference-Championships

May 19-20, Essex County Championships

May 26-27, NJSIAA State Sectionals

June 2-3, NJSIAA Group Championships

June 7, NJSIAA Meet of Champions

June 15-18, National Championship at North Carolina A&T, Greensboro, N.C.