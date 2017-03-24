Irvington HS boys’ track and field team boasts talent and experience, seeks strong season

IRVINGTON, NJ – This spring’s Irvington High School boys’ track and field team features many of the top athletes in Essex County, according to head boys’ coach Marvin Hawkins.
Da’John Graves, a senior who scored the majority of the Blue Knights’ points during the indoor season this winter, will lead a talented sprint group, along with Al’Nazir Blackman, Peter Dummerand, and Jasiah Provillon.
Senior James Ely, who qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championships last year in the pole vault, will also lead a talented group of jumpers, along with Nehemie Estil, a junior, and the Palmer twins, Pious and Eli, both seniors.
The distance runners are young, but will contribute, led by Michael Veltz, a junior, and sophomore Desmond Marfo.
Seniors Justin Torain and Nelson Gedeon will handle the throws. Torain is one of the top discus throwers in Essex County, said Hawkins.
“This year’s Blue Knights team has more balance and depth than last year. It should be an exciting season!” said Hawkins.
The Blue Knights begin the season April 3 at home against West Essex.
Schedule
April 3, West Essex
April 6, Blue Knight Invitational
April 8, Lisa Morgan Invitational
April 10, West Side and East Side
April 17, Belleville and Orange, at Belleville
April 22, Bulldog Relays, at Shabazz
April 24, at Barringer
April 27-29, Penn Relays
May 1, at Bloomfield
May 5, Essex County Relays
May 8, at Irvington
May 12, Super Essex Conference Championships
May 19-20, Essex County Championships, at Montclair
May 26-27, NJSIAA State Sectionals
June 2-3, NJSIAA State Group Championships
June 10, NJSIAA State Meet of Champions