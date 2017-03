Irvington HS baseball team to visit Orange in season opener

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity baseball team, under first-year head coach Troy Bowers, will visit Orange in the season opener on April 3 at 4 p.m.

Schedule

April 3, at Orange, 4 p.m.

April 5, Technology, 4 p.m.

April 7, Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 10, at North 13th St. Tech, 4 pm.

April 13, Newark Teh, 4 p.m.

April 19, at Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 24, Orange, 4 p.m.

April 26, at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 28, Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 1, North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

May 10, Snyder, 4 p.m.

May 15, Science Park, 4 p.m.