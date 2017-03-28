Irvington HS softball team eager to start the season

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School softball program looks to bounce back in a positive direction from last season.

“As we head into the 2017 season, we feel refreshed and recharged for what’s to come,” said varsity head coach Jenna Weiss. “We have worked really hard these past few weeks to be prepared for our season opener on April 1 at home against Technology. Our seasoned veterans have accepted the leadership, responsibility and are ready to roar.”

Julie Evra, a senior captain, is the team’s returning pitcher who has shown great strides and has worked extremely hard to become a leader in the circle, according to Weiss. “We truly look forward to seeing her grow this year on the mound,” said the coach.

Adjeline Akrong, another senior captain, has accepted a major switch this year, going from third base to center field. Akrong was initially hesitant to make the change, which one would be, but has really adjusted well to her new position, noted Weiss.

Evra and Akrong will provide inspiration to the team.

“These two girls are going to lift and bring the spirit that our team needs,” Weiss said.

The Blue Knights, indeed, are looking forward to the season.

“Our goals for this year are to do what we do and have fun while we are doing it,” Weiss said. “We will compete, work hard and play the game, one inning at a time. We have and will continue to provide our girls with the necessary tools to be successful on and off the field.

“My coaching staff and I are extremely proud of our girls and look forward to our continued success. Our passion for coaching is a great exemplar to our girls, reminding them that if you love the game, the game will love you. We are glad to be back!”

Schedule

April 1, Technology, 10 a.m.

April 3, at St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5, Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 7, at North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

April 10, Science Park, 4 p.m.

April 13, Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 15, at East Orange Campus, 10 a.m.

April 17, West Side, 4 p.m.

April 19, Arts, 4 p.m.

April 20, at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 21, at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 26, St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 28, at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 29, at Snyder, 10 a.m.

May 1, North 13th St. Tech, 4 p.m.

May 3, Science Park, 4 p.m.

May 8, at Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 10, East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

May 11, at Hillside, 4 p.m.

May 12, at New Brunswick, 4:15 p.m.

May 15, at West Side, 4 p.m.

May 17, at Arts, 4 p.m.

May 18, Lincoln, 4 p.m.