IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ varsity basketball team, which finished with a 6-18 record this past season, featured three players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Nasir Johnson, a sophomore, made First Team, while senior Nelson Gedeon and junior Jiair Bucknor each made Honorable Mention.