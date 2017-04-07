Irvington HS baseball team looks to compete and have fun while also taking part in community service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON – The Irvington High School varsity baseball team hopes to make progress during the course of the spring season.

The returning players are seniors Jose Hernandez, Steven St. Pierre and Naseem Goodwin; junior Nickoa Nieves; and sophomores Devonte Gary, Marlon Seepersad, Brisner Xavier and Mardochee Charles.

The first-year players are seniors Rodelvens Desir, Jason Cills, Christopher Nunez, Ezekeil Rodriguez, Chrisal Watson, Michael Simmons, Samuel Felix, Jhamir Applewhite, and Sheron Gordon; juniors Christian Carbajal, Luis Peralta, and Jose Martinez; and freshmen Genesis Lynch and Jaheim French.

Though the Blue Knights lost at Orange in the season opener on April 3, IHS first-year head coach Troy Bowers is excited about his team’s potential.

“Although young in talent, this year’s team is full of drive and a passion to learn the game of baseball,” said Bowers, who was an assistant coach for the team for the past four seasons. “We have several players that have never played the game before, soccer and cricket being the major sports in their respective countries. Coupled with the absence of feeder programs, we are basically starting from the basics. The boys don’t mind; they are eager to get out and exhibit their newly acquired skills.”

The Blue Knights are led by captains Hernandez and Nieves. “I call them ‘little coaches,’ they take the initiative in every drill, they love to practice and don’t mind leading by example,” said Bowers, an IHS alum, Class of 1987. “They are indeed a pleasure to coach and mentor.”

Bowers also said he and his coaching staff are privileged to have a support staff and student managers: Saniyah West, Veronica Salguera. Vivian Bonilla and Judaiah Watkins, who “keep us all grounded.”

Bowers outlined his goals for the team.

“The goals for this year’s team is to become acclimated to our township through service, become individual ambassadors in our school, leading by example, learning the fundamentals of the game, playing the game of baseball the correct way with proper etiquette and sportsmanship and we, as a team, expect to have fun and compete each time we put on our school colors, representing not only ourselves but the Township of Irvington!

“This year’s team has really bought into the community service initiative,” said Bowers. “Prior to the first game, we have already chaperoned the Irvington Senior Citizens Community Center Dance/Dinner, participated in the Mayor Toney Vauss 5K walk combatting obesity and have volunteered at the local food pantries for food distribution and collection. We will also spearhead the Irvington Baseball Clinic in late May. We are using each experience, good or bad, as a teachable moment.”

The Blue Knights’ assistant coaches are Jamall Angoy, Anthony Veiga, and Paul Tortorella. Angoy was the head coach of the IHS varsity baseball team for the past several years.