Irvington HS boys’ track and field team defeats West Side and East Side

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track and field team defeated both West Side, 79-50, and East Side, 103-18, April 10, at IHS.

IHS first-place finishers:

100-meters: Da’John Graves, 11.5.

200-meters: Al’ Nazir Blackman, 23.5.

400-meters:Michael Veltz, 52.

110-meter hurdles: Graves, 14.9.

1,600-meter run: Desmond Marfo, 5:01.

3,200-meters: Marfo, 11:42.

4×400-meter relay: Tavaughn Whyte, Josiah Provilon, Graves, Veltz, 3:50.

Shot put: Justin Torain, 36′ 7″

Javelin: James Ely, 114′ 5″

Triple Jump: Ely, 42′ 6″

Pole Vault, Ely, 11′

IHS head coach Marvin Hawkins’ notes: Next meet is the Jimmy Small Invitational at Hillside High School on Thursday April 13. Then home on Monday against Belleville and Orange. The Blue Knights are 2-0.