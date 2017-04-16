Irvington HS boys’ track and field team wins Jimmy Smalls Invitational

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track and field team won the Jimmy Smalls Invitational hosted by Hillside HIgh School on April 13.

In the 100-meter dash, Al’Nazir Blackman took first place and Tavaughn Whyte was fifth.

Dwight Henry took third in the 200-meter dash.

Desmond Marfo won the 800-meter run.

The “A” team of Blackman, Michael Veltz, Whyte and James Ely won the 4×200-meter relay. In the same event, the “B” team of Tyreek Tallo, Peterson Francois, Brian Fisher and Widesnly Placius took fourth.

Justin Torain won the discus event.

In the triple jump, Pious Palmer took second place and Eli Palmer finished in fourth.

Veltz, Ely, Eli Palmer and Whyte won the 4×400-meter relay.

Hillside finished in second place in the team standings, followed by Plainfield and Verona.