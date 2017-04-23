Irvington HS track and field teams give solid efforts at Bulldog Relays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams posted solid efforts at the Bulldog Relays at Shabazz Stadium in Newark on Saturday, April 29.

Under wet and dreary conditions, the girls’ team finished an impressive fourth place in the girls’ team standings. The boys finished 11th in the boys’ team standings.

In the girls’ 400-meter hurdles, Andrea Jackson was second in 1:16.88; Vicky Molokwu was third in 1:16.66 and Anathalie Thelemaque was fifth in 1:19.63.

The girls’ 4×100-meter shuttle hurdles took third in 1:!7.35.

Also for the girls, the 4×200 relay took fifth in 2:01.90; the 800-meter sprint medley relay was seventh in 2:05.05; the 4×400 relay was fourth in 5:27.37; the 1,600 sprint medley relay took second in 4:49.73; the 4×800 was third in 11:47.93 and the distance medley relay was fourth in 16:15.77.

On the boys’ side for the Blue Knights, the 800 sprint medley relay took second in 1:40.25; the 4×100 finished fifth in 52.90; and the 4×400 took seventh in 4:06.67.

In the long jump event, Pious Palmer was 13th at 16 feet, 7 inches and Eli Palmer was 16th at 16 feet, 1 inch. In the triple jump, Da’John Graves took eighth at 37 feet, 9 inches and Pious Palmer was 11th at 36 feet, 10 ¼ inches.