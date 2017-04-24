Irvington HS girls’ track and field team enjoys good start to season

IRVINGTON, NJ – The young Irvington High School girls’ track and field team is off to a great start this season with good wins.

The girls’ team dual-meet record was 2-1 recently, with its only loss against a good West Side team.

Irvington defeated East Side and Orange.

The girls – led by seniors Anathalie Thelemque and Lashanna James, junior Vicky Molokwu, sophomore Andrea Jackson and freshman Cathiana Jean and Taliyah Hayes – captured a first-place tie and team trophy with Benedictine High School of Elizabeth at the Jimmy Smalls Novice Invitational Meet on April 13. These girls were instrumental in winning the sprint medley and 1,600 relays that help secure first place.

Other participants who helped are listed in the meet results below.

100-meter dash: Second place, Molokwu. Fifth place, freshman Neissa Vilius.

800-meter run: Fourth place, freshman Oyeleke Adijats. Fifth place, freshman Berline Julien. Sixth place, junior Jada Bozeman.

4-x-200-meter relay: Second place, Molokwu, Hayes, Jackson and Thelemque.

Sprint Medley Relay: First place, Hayes, Molokwu, James and Jean.

200-meter dash: Fifth place, Thelemque.

4-x-400 meter relay: First place, Thelemque, James, Jackson and Jean.

Triple Jump: Second place, Jackson.