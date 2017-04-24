Irvington HS softball team notches more wins

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity softball team defeated both West Side and Arts and lost to Technology last week to move to a decent 5-4 record.

Quadasia Daniels had single, triple, and three RBI; and Tiffany Terrell had a single, three walks and two RBI to lead the Blue Knights to a 14-5 home win over West Side on April 17.

Adjeline Akrong had two hits and three runs scored and Sarah Smith, Julie Evra and Jackelyn Vicuna each had an RBI.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark Arts, 15-11, April 19, at home. Daniels, Anya Dufresne, Rachel Estinehil, and Jayda Gilbert each had two RBI. Agyemong, Evra, Smith and Vicuna each had one RBI.Akrong and Vicuna each had two hits.

The Blue Knights lost to Technology, 13-8, April 21, in Newark. Evra had two hits and two RBI; Sarah Smith had three hits and an RBI; Akrong had two hits and an RBI; and Daniels added two hits.

The Blue Knights will host North 13th St. Tech on Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m.