Irvington HS boys’ track and field team improves to 5-0

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track and field team defeated both Nutley, 72-64, and Barringer, 90-43, April 24 to improve to a 5-0 record.

IHS first-place finishers:

100-meters: Da’John Graves, 11.1.

Long jump: James Ely, 20 feet, 9 inches.

Triple jump: Ely, 41 feet, 9 inches.

Pole vault: Ely, 10 feet.

400-meters: Michael Veltz, 53.0.

110 hurdles: Graves, 15.0.

Shot put: Justin Torain, 41 feet.

Discus, Torain, 116 feet.

Coach Marvin Hawkins notes: There were many heroes in this meet! In addition to the first place winners, good performances were given by Desmond Marfo, who finished second in the 1,600-meters and 3,200-meters; Eli Palmer, second place in the long jump; and Marvin Val and Brian Fisher, second and third in the 110 hurdles. This was a total team effort.

The next meet is the Blue Knight Invitational, which will be held at the Blue Knights Athletic Center on Thursday, April 27. This will be the first invitational held in school history!