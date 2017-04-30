Irvington’s Al-Quadin Muhammad drafted by New Orleans Saints

Irvington native Al-Quadin Muhammad is getting a second chance at reviving his football career.

Thanks to the New Orleans Saints, he’s getting that opportunity at the highest level.

The Saints selected the former University of Miami defensive end in the sixth round of the National Football Draft on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pa. on the third and final day of the draft.

Muhammad, a 6-foot-3, 253-pounder, was selected with the 12th pick of the sixth round, 196th overall.

Muhammad, who was an All-American in high school at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, played as a true freshman for Miami in the 2013 season. But Miami dismissed Muhammad for the 2014 fall semester after he punched a student in a parking lot.

Muhammad came back to the school and had a strong 2015 season in which he posted 54 tackles, including a team-leading 8 ½ tackles for loss and five sacks.

But Muhammad was kicked off the team again last year amid an NCAA investigation in his involvement with a luxury rental car agency.

Though Muhammad hasn’t played since 2015, the Saints were intrigued enough to draft him.