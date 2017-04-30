Irvington HS softball team has good ECT run

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity softball team split two games in the Essex County Tournament.

Tiffany Terrell had two hits and two RBI and Shaina Dominique and Jackelyn Vicuna each had an RBI to lead the 25th-seeded Blue Knights to a 13-8 win over 24th-seeded North 13th St. Tech in the first preliminary round on April 27 in Newark. IHS avenged a 14-4 loss to North 13th St. Tech on April 7 in its first defeat of the season after starting 2-0.

IHS then lost at 17th-seeded Montclair KImberley, 13-3, in the second preliminary round on Saturday, April 29, to move to a 7-5 record.

In earlier action, the Blue Knights defeated St. Vincent, 13-5, April 26, in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game at home. Adjeline Akrong had four hits, three runs and two RBI; Terrell had three hits, including two home runs, and four RBI and Anya Dufresne had three hits and an RBI. Sol Berres also had two hits for IHS.