Irvington HS boys’ track and field team defeats North 13th St. Tech

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track and field team defeated North 13th St. Tech, 109-26, in a dual meet at IHS on May 9.

IHS winners:

400-meter intermediate hurdles: Marvin Val, 1:06.

100-meters: Da’John Graves, 11.2.

1,600-meters: Widesnly Placius, 5:10.

400-meters: Michael Veltz, 52.4.

110-meter hurdles: Graves, 14.6.

800-meters: Placius, 2:29.

3,200-meters: Placius, 11:36.

4-x-400-meter relay: Veltz, Tavaughn Whyte, Peterson Francois, Eli Palmer.

Long jump: James Ely, 19 feet, 10 inches.

Triple jump: Ely, 41 feet.

200-meter dash: Graves, 23.5.

Shot put: Justin Torain, 39 feet, 9 inches.

Javelin: Dwight Henry, 107 feet, 5 inches.

High jump: Palmer, 5 feet.

The Blue Knights will gear up for the Super Essex Conference Championships on Saturday, May 13, at Schools Stadium in Newark.