Irvington HS boys’ track and field team enjoys solid performances at SEC meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track and field team enjoyed solid performances at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships on May 15 at Schools Stadium in Newark.

Da’John Graves won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.72.

Michael Veltz also took second place in the 400-meter dash in 51.8.

Other IHS medal winners:

Tavaughn Whyte: 400 intermediate hurdles, 1:01.72, sixth place.

James Ely, triple jump, 42 feet-3 inches, fifth place; pole vault, 11 feet, third place.

Justin Torain, shot put, 39-6 3/4, fourth place; discus, 121-9, third place.

Coach Marvin Hawkins notes: Despite finishing in sixth place, the Blue Knights showed much improvement over last year by scoring more points in a variety of events. Graves’ victory is the 264th individual championship title for the Blue Knights since 1992.