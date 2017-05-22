Irvington HS boys’ track and field team sparked by Da’John Graves and James Ely at Essex County meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School boys’ track andf field team competed at the Essex County Championships at Woodman Field in Montclair, May 19-20.

Da’John Graves finished sixth in both the 100-meter dash in 11.44 and 200-meter dash in 23.35, and took fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.73. James Ely took third in the triple jump at 44-1 and sixth in the pole vault at 10-0. Michael Veltz was 10th in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best 50.34 and 23.82 in the 200 meters.

Overall, the Blue Knights finished 14th in the team standings ith 11 points.

The Blue Knights will gear up for the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 3 state Championships, May 26-27, at Madison High School. A big performance from Veltz, Graves, and Ely will be needed to win this meet, noted IHS head coach Marvin Hawkins.