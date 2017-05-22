Irvington HS softball team falls in state tournament opener

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity softball team, seeded 11th, lost at sixth-seeded Mendham, 8-0, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on May 18. The Blue Knights moved to a 13-7 record.

In previous action, Adjeline Akrong had a homer and two RBI and Sol Berres also homered and drove in three runs in the 16-4 home win over West Side on May 15.

Julie Evra went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, and Anya Dufresne went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBI and a run scored.

IHS was scheduled to visit Snyder on May 22 and visit Newark Tech on May 23.

  

