Irvington HS football star Jasiah Provillon receives Essex Awards honor

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School junior wide receiver Jasiah Provillon was honored as the Athlete of the Year for Football-Offense during the Men of Essex, Inc.’s 59th Annual Essex Awards Dinner on May 17 at Cedar Hill Golf and Country Club in Livingston.

The Essex Awards, an annual rite of spring in Essex County scholastic circles, bestows highest distinction upon the leading scholar-athletes, and athletes representing Essex County high schools – public, private and parochial. Presented by the Men of Essex, Inc., a service organization of African-American professionals and businessmen, the Essex Awards Dinner has been recognized statewide as a prestige salute to the “best and brightest” for six decades.

Provillon, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, has received several Football Championship Series scholarship offers from several universities, such as Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Penn State and Albany.

Provillon had 52 receptions for 969 yards and nine touchdowns and also had 19 tackles and eight pass breakups as a defensive back to lead the Blue Knights to a stellar 8-2 season last fall.

Seton Hall Prep linebacker Paul Theobald, who will continue his career at Boston College, was named Athlete of the Year for Football-Defense.