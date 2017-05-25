Washington Redskins’ Josh Evans to hold free football camp at his alma mater Irvington HS

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School alum Josh Evans, a safety for the Washington Redskins of the National Football League, is bringing back his football camp to his alma mater.

The Josh Evans Football Camp will be held June 30 at IHS for grades K to 12. The free camp will be held from 6-9 p.m.

This is the second year that Evans will hold his camp at IHS. The first came in 2014.

Evans is a 2009 IHS graduate. He played collegiately at the University of Florida before being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. He played for the Jaguars for three seasons. Last year was his first with the Redskins.