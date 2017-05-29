Irvington HS boys’ track and field athletes excel at section meet

IRVINGTON, NJ – Da’John Graves, Michael Veltz, and James Ely enjoyed top-six finishes to lead the Irvington High School boys’ track and field team at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 state Championships, May 26-27, at Madison HS.

Graves won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.68. Ely took fourth in the triple jump at 43 feet-11 inches. Veltz took sixth in the 400-meter dash in 51.21.

With those top-six finishes, the Blue Knights placed 14th overall in the boys’ team standings.

Graves, Ely and Veltz qualified for the NJSIAA Group 3 state Championships, June 2-3, at Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Columbus.