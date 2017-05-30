Irvington HS softball team’s resiliency and hard work rewarded with winning season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School varsity softball team enjoyed a successful season.

The Blue Knights bounced back from two straight losing seasons to finish with a 14-7 overall record, including 12-5 in the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division, much to head coach Jenna Weiss’ delight.

“Our season this year was a great turnaround,” said Weiss. “We have come back from two losing seasons to finish this year 14-7 overall and 12-5 in the conference. Our conference record fell short of winning the division, but we were able to secure the third-place spot. Our record at home was dominant with an 8-1 record, whereas on the road we struggled a little with a 6-6 record.”

The Blue Knights demonstrated great resiliency in all aspects of the game.

“We had a great comeback win against Technology to win, 11-10, in the bottom of the seventh,” noted Weiss. “This game was a complete game-changer for us. From here, it built confidence and showed the true grit that this team had all along. We entered into the Essex County Tournament and won our first game against North 13th Street, but fell short in the next round to MKA (Montclair Kimberley Academy).”

The Blue Knights were led by several outstanding players.

Senior pitcher Julie Evra was awarded First Team all-conference in the SEC. “Her stats this year were her best in the four years that she has played,” said Weiss. Evra batted .478 with 27 RBI, four doubles and five triples. She also was dominant on the mound, pitching all but one game this year, Weiss said.

Another player who broke out this season was Tiffany Terrell. “She was our first baseman and has developed into a great fielder and an even better batter,” Weiss said. Terrell, a senior, also was selected to First Team all-conference in the SEC. Her stats this year were astounding. She batted. .551 with 35 RBI, seven doubles, one triple and three home runs. “She truly broke out of her shell and become a dominant force in our conference,” said Weiss.

Adjeilyne Akrong transitioned from infield to outfield “and wow was that a great decision,” exclaimed Weiss. “She was stellar out there!”

Also a graduating senior, Akrong’s stats this year were her best in the four years playing. She batted .500 with 20 RBI, three doubles, one triple and three home runs. She was awarded Second Team all-conference in the SEC.

“We will be losing nine seniors this year,” said Weiss. “We are looking forward to the new and underclassmen to uphold the success of this year for next season. We have a few returners who have progressed very well and will be a great asset for us. Sarah Smith will be a senior next year and was awarded Second Team all-conference in the SEC. This acknowledgment for Sarah is just a sign of what’s to come next season. Sol Berros was a freshman this year who started on JV and immediately was brought up to Varsity. We are excited to see what her future holds.

“My coaching staff and I are truly committed to this team. We work hard to play hard and our girls are up to the task. We are looking forward to next season and counting down to tryouts. We are sad to say good-bye to some, but anticipating the future of others, to another great season, and a great group of girls. We are proud to be their coach.”