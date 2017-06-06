Irvington HS trio to participate in Robeson Football Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – Irvington High School’s Alnazir Blackman, Nelson Gedeon and Taron Gallishaw have been selected to participate in the 24th annual Paul Robeson High School Football All-Star Classic will take place Thursday, June 15, at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The game features graduating seniors. The East squad will consist of Essex and Hudson counties. The West squad consists of Morris, Sussex and Passaic counties.

Blackman will serve as a running back; Gallishaw is an offensive lineman; and Gedeon is a defensive lineman.

Blackman and Gallishaw both made First Team Offense; and Gedeon made First Team Defense on the All-North Jersey Super Football Conference last fall.

Blackman will attend Fairleigh Dickinson University; Gedeon will attend Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa.; and Gallishaw will attend Kean University.

The following are IHS players who were part of the Robeson Classic in recent years:

2016: Dejah Grier, lineman.

2015: Willie Barr, running back; Derrick Rivera, receiver.

2014: Anderson Jean-Baptiste, linebacker.