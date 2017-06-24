Irvington HS football star Jasiah Provillon commits to North Carolina State University

IRVINGTON, NJ – Jasiah Provillon is officially a senior at Irvington High School.

But he already knows where he is going to college.

The Irvington High School football standout announced his decision to accept a full athletic scholarship from North Carolina State University to continue his football career. Provillon made his anouncement on Saturday, June 24.

Provillon, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver, had a monster junior season last fall in helping the Blue Knights to an 8-2 record in head coach Ashley PIerre’s first season. Provillon finished with 52 receptions for 969 yards and nine touchdowns in earning First Team honors on the inaugural All-North Jersey Super Football Conference. As a defensive back, Provillon had 19 tackles and nine pass breakups.

This spring, Provillon was awarded the Player of the Year honor for Football-Offense at the Essex Awards, which bestows the highest distinction upon the leading scholar-athletes and athletes in Essex County. The Essex Awards are presented by the Men of Essex, Inc., a service organization of African-American professionals and businessmen.

N.C. State, which competes in the Atlantic Coast Conference on the Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1-A), defeated Vanderbilt, 41-17, in the Camping World Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. to complete a 7-6 season last year. The Wolfpack went 3-5 in the ACC.

Provillon’s announcement came one week after five IHS graduated seniors officially announced their college decisions: receiver Karon Gray (Garden City Community College in Kansas), receiver James Ely (Western New England University), running back Alnazir Blackman (Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Park), Nelson Gedeon (Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pa.), Justin Torain (Cincinnati Christian University) and quarterback Jyvon Brown (University of Massachusetts). Of those five players, Brown is the lone player who will continue his career for a Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division 1-AA) school.