Irvington QB Jyvon Brown throws TD pass, but North falls to South in 39th annual Phil Simms New Jersey All-Star Football Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Irvington High School quarterback and recent graduate Jyvon Brown threw a touchdown pass in the 39th annual Phil Simms New Jersey North-South High School All-Star Football Classic on Monday night, June 26, at Kean University in Union.

Brown’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Paterson Eastside’s Ramir Tann-Davis came with 1:57 left in the first half and was the only score of the second quarter to cut the North’s deficit to 7-6. The extra-point kick was blocked. The South All-Stars won, 30-22.

Brown will continue his football career at the University of Massachusetts as a wide receiver on an athletic scholarship.

Photos by JR Parachini