Josh Evans Football Camp at Irvington HS is a success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – For many youngsters in the area, Josh Evans is an inspiration.

Evans, an Irvington High School alum, worked hard on his path to the National Football League.

A safety for the Washington Redskins, Evans brought back his free football camp to his alma mater, Irvington High School, Friday night, June 30. It was the second time the Josh Evans Footbll Camp was held at IHS. The first year was in 2014.

The one-day camp drew a large turnout of kids, who hope to one day follow in Evans’ footsteps.