Irvington HS football team schedule unveiled

IRVINGTON, NJ – Coming off a strong 8-2 season last fall, the Irvington High School varsity football team released its 2017 regular-season schedule.

The Blue Knights, under second-year head coach Ashley Pierre, will kick off the season at home against Lincoln of Jersey City on Friday night, Sept. 8, in a non-division game.

The Blue Knights will then visit West Orange on Sept. 15 in a non-division game. IHS is searching for an opponent for Sept. 22.

IHS competes in the North Jersey Super Football Conference-Freedom White Division.

Last season, the Blue Knights started 8-0 before losing to Wayne Hills in the regular-season finale in a game that determined the division title. IHS, seeded No. 2, then fell to seventh-seeded Randolph in a heartbreaking 13-12 decision at home in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state playoffs to finish the season.

Wayne Hills, the top seed, went on to win the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state title, beating crosstown rival third-seeded Wayne Valley, 31-24, in overtime in the championship game at MetLife Stadium.

Prior to the start of the playoffs, Wayne Hills was ruled ineligible for the postseason due to allegations of using players who did not reside in Wayne, giving IHS the top seed. But Wayne Hills won an appeal.

IHS football

2017 schedule

Sept. 8, Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Sept. 15, at West Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 22, to be determined

Sept. 30, at Nutley, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6, Millburn, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 13, at Wayne Valley, 7 p.m.*

Oct. 21, Belleville, 1 p.m.*

Oct. 27, at Passaic Valley, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 3, Wayne Hills, 7 p.m.*

*NJSFC-Freedom White Division

2016 results (8-2 record)

Sept. 9, Won, at Lincoln of Jersey City, 46-24

Sept. 16, Won, West Orange, 22-3

Sept. 23, Won, Barringer, 36-23

Sept. 30, Won, Nutley, 20-0

Oct. 7, Won, at Millburn, 34-18

Oct. 15, Won, Wayne Valley, 52-25

Oct. 21, Won, at Belleville, 48-0

Oct. 29, Won, Passaic Valley, 33-20

Nov. 4, Loss, at Wayne Hills, 48-27

Nov. 18, Loss, Randolph, 13-12*

*North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 playoffs