Hasise Dubois gears for football season at University of Virigina

Hasise Dubois is getting ready for his sophomore season playing for the University of Virginia football team.

The wide receiver from Irvington is looking to build on a very promising freshman year. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound DuBois appeared in 12 games with two starts as one of nine true freshmen to play for the Cavaliers in 2016, including one of six to start at least one game.

Dubois finished the season with nine catches for 99 yards. In his first start, he had two catches for 42 yards, one for 26 yards, against UConn.

Dubois enjoyed a solid career for DePaul Catholic High School in Wayne with 97 receptions for 1,976 yards and 26 touchdowns. In his senior year in 2015, he had 45 catches for 740 yards and 12 touchdowns to help DePaul capture its third straight state championship.

The Cavaliers, who compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference, kick off the season Sept. 2 at home against William & Mary in a non-conference contest.