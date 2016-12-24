This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD – While looking to continue her soccer career, Olivia Smith wanted to attend a college that would also satisfy her passion for science and other subjects.

The Columbia High School senior found that Oberlin College in Ohio was the perfect fit after she visited the school. Smith will play soccer at Oberlin, which competes on the NCAA Division III level.

“ I love the environment at Oberlin,” said Smith via email to The News-Record of Maplewood and South Orange. “The students were engaged in every class but there also seemed to be a general feeling of fun. Both students and professors were excited to talk to me about their interests. Oberlin will satisfy my love of science along with letting me expand my studies in other areas such as English.”

Smith, playing a defender position, helped the CHS girls’ varsity soccer team to the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division championship this past fall. Smith was named to the First Team on the All-SEC-Liberty Division.

Smith said playing for CHS greatly benefitted her.

“I will miss playing on the Columbia team so much next year! Every year the team was such a close knit group of girls that I could depend on,” she said. “Playing everyday helped me improve my skills. There was up and downs throughout every season but we always seemed to work through them. I’m glad I got to finish my career with such a great season! We won our conference and I was placed on first team!”

CHS head girls’ soccer coach Ashley Corino was elated for Smith.

“Olivia is one of the best athletes I have had the honor of coaching,” said Corino in an email to The News-Record. “She is not only talented but extremely hard working and and an outstanding leader. She was one of the most influential players in our program on and off the field. Off the field, she is a brilliant student and one of the most genuine young women. She will be an asset to any team she is on and I will truly miss having her on mine.”

Smith is excited to attend Oberlin.

“My future goals academically would be to further my knowledge and hopefully get involved with my professors in their research projects,” said Smith. “I would love to eventually get an internship and also travel abroad. Athletically, I would like to connect to my new team. Next, I would love to get time on the field. I am always trying to improve my game so that will also be a large part of my goals when playing college soccer.”