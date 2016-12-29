South Orange and Maplewood Baseball and Softball programs to hold registration

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE – While winter has just begun, planning is underway for spring baseball and softball. Registration begins in January for all children planning to participate.

BASEBALL

South Orange-Maplewood Baseball is operated under the banner of the national Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth organization and is open to South Orange and Maplewood residents, ages 5-15 (as of April 30). The program begins with T-Ball for 5- and 6-year-old children, Rookie League (coaches pitch) for 7- and 8-year-olds and then the Minor, Majors 60, Majors 70 and Babe Ruth Leagues.

In-person registration for SOM Baseball will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 -22 and Feb, 4-5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Baird, located at 5 Mead St. in South Orange.

In-person registration for baseball can be completed only at the Baird in South Orange.

All first-time registrants to the South Orange-Maplewood Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Baseball program must register in person at one of the listed registration sessions and bring a copy of their birth certificate. Returning players have the option of online registration through Feb. 5 at https://apm.activecommunities.com/southorange. All children wishing to participate in spring baseball must register by Feb. 5. There is no guarantee of team placement for those who do not register by this date.

Coaching volunteers are needed for all levels of the SOM Baseball program. Training for coaches is a priority. A number of clinics and seminars will be offered for first-time and returning coaches. SOM Baseball wants every parent volunteer to be provided with the training and support necessary to succeed and enjoy their coaching experience.

For complete details about South Orange-Maplewood Baseball, log onto the league web site at www.sombaseball.org.

SOFTBALL

The Maplewood-South Orange recreational softball program is open to all girls from kindergarten through eighth grade. Divisions are historically grouped by grade as follows (divisions may change based upon registration numbers):

Kindergarten and First Grade – Tee Ball

Second and Third Grades – Coaches Pitch

Fourth and Fifth Grades – Junior Division following modified ASA rules

Sixth through Eighth Grades – Senior Division more closely following ASA rules

Practices will be held for all divisions prior to the start of the season. Friend requests (one per player) are accepted for grades K-3.

In-person registration for MSO Softball will take place Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 -22 and Feb. 4-5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, located at 574 Valley St. in Maplewood.

Interested softball players are strongly encouraged to register in person at Town Hall in Maplewood. Volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions. Registration is also available online at http://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us.

Registration for softball will continue online and at the Maplewood Recreation department until Feb. 21. After Feb. 21, planning for teams will begin and girls may be placed on a waiting list.

Volunteers are needed as coaches and in many other areas in order to ensure the success of the softball program. Visit the MSO Softball web site for up-to-date information at www.msosoftball.org.