Columbia HS indoor track and field teams enjoy stellar showings at SEC meet

JERSEY CITY – The Columbia High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field teams enjoyed stellar showings at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championship meet at the Jersey City Armory on Dec. 29.

The girls’ team finished second overall with 71 points based on the top-six finishes in each event. Montclair was first with 76 points. The CHS Cougars were the six-time defending team champion and had won it in every season since the inception of the SEC.

Junior Catherine Jordan won the high jump at 5 feet. Senior teammate Dahria Lewis was fourth at 31 feet, 11 inches.

Jordan, juniors Ciara French and Briana Reckling, and freshman Nia Williams won the 4×400-meter relay in 4:12.97.

Jordan was second in the 800-meter run 2:26.08.

In the 55-meter dash, French took second in 7.51, Lewis was third in 7.61 and sophomore Lilian Williams was fourth in 7.69.

Reckling took second in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.71. Lewis was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 11 inches.

The CHS boys’ team was third overall with 30 points among the 12 scoring teams. East Orange was first with 87 points and Seton Hall Prep was third with 61 ½ points.

Senior Jared Pangallozzi, coming off an outstanding cross-country season, took second in the 3,200-meter run in 9:49.14, behind Millburn senior star Matt Grossman, who broke the meet record for the second straight year with a time of 9:35.83. Last year Grossman ran 9:38.

Senior Nile Garcia was second in the 55-meter dash in 6.79.

Senior Vital Venchardson, junior Jeremiah Richardson, sophomore Jonathon Salinardo, and senior Donte Rolley took third in the 4×400-meter relay in 3:35.81.

Senior Bryce Dixon tied for second in the high jump at 5 feet, 3 inches.