St. Joseph’s third grade boys basketball team finishes runner-up in St. Helen’s Christmas Tournament

MAPLEWOOD – The St. Joseph’s third grade boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Clark in the championship game of St Helen’s Christmas Tournament on Monday, Jan. 2. The Clark team made two free throws in the last minute to pull off a 17-16 win against the Celtics.

Will Kostka and Ryan Leibensperger led the Celtics’ scoring throughout the tournament, with Ryan Faye and Evan Straub leading a tight St. Joseph’s defense. Kostka, Leibensperger and Straub also won game MVPs during the tournament. Will Iozzio, Nick Pirone and Nathaniel Wack made up the strong inside game for St. Joe’s. Harry Laskowski helped lead the offensive charge.

“Defense was the name of the game in this tournament, and they just got the better of us by that one point,” coach Chris Wack said. “I’m proud of the boys. They all played a great game.”

St. Joseph’s regular season resumes this week.