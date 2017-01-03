Columbia HS boys’ basketball team finishes runner-up in Union City tourney

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team finished runner-up in the Soaring Eagle Tournament in Union City, falling to Orange, 55-41, in the final on Dec. 29 to move to a 3-2 record,

In the semifinal, the Cougars defeated Randoph, 65-61, Dec. 27, led by Briezh Askew’s 19 points, Brandon’s Askew’s 17 points and Stephan Gabriel’s 16 points and 10 rebounds.

In earlier action, the Cougars defeated both West Orange, 52-42, Dec. 20, in West Orange and Irvington, 69-45, Dec. 22, at home.