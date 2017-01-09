Fencing star Jack Woods wins Bronze medal in Junior Men’s Foil at National American Cup

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Maplewood’s foil fencing champion Jack Woods, who is 15 years old, won the Bronze medal when he competed in the Junior (20 years and under) Men’s foil event at the National American Cup in Columbus, Ohio, on the weekend. Two hundred-six top-ranked fencers, including national and international champions from America, as well as from countries such as Canada and Korea, competed at this prestigious event on the foil fencing calendar.

Woods demonstrated outstanding fencing throughout the day, winning all of his initial pool bouts and being seeded at number 19. He then immersed himself into each direct elimination bout with the tenacity, quick thinking, and agility that he has become known for. With each new direct elimination bout, his determination and strength appeared to grow, despite the size and experience of his top-rated opponents.

Woods was defeated by California’s international junior fencing champion Nick Itkin in the semifinals, but gave the Division 1 Men’s foil winner a run for his money with a score of 15-9. Itkin, who fenced for America on the US Cadet team and will likely be fencing on the US Men’s Junior foil team at the US World Cup in April, also defeated the Olympian and Men’s World champion foil fencer in the Division 1 Men’s foil event in Columbus.

Woods continues to train at the V Fencing Club in Livingston under the tutelage of Serge Vashkevich. Coach Vashkevich said, “Jack really showed some very strong fencing against some of the best fencers in America, despite his youth. He seemed confident fencing at this high level and as always thrives in higher level competitions.”